MBA Advisors LLC Has $971,000 Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

MBA Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,612 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. MBA Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth about $1,019,009,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,152,714 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,833,642,000 after acquiring an additional 5,546,855 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 151.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,515,666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $671,352,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118,165 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth about $172,887,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 79.4% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 922,496 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $176,160,000 after acquiring an additional 408,230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of IBM stock traded up $3.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $202.13. The company had a trading volume of 4,750,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,243,869. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $135.87 and a 12 month high of $202.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $185.98 and its 200 day moving average is $181.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.71.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.27. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.59% and a net margin of 13.52%. The firm had revenue of $15.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IBM. Hsbc Global Res upgraded International Business Machines to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.93.

View Our Latest Analysis on IBM

About International Business Machines

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.