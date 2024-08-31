MBA Advisors LLC Invests $276,000 in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

MBA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 360.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 168.8% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000.

Get iShares MSCI India ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI India ETF Stock Performance

INDA traded up $0.45 on Friday, reaching $57.72. The company had a trading volume of 5,411,367 shares. iShares MSCI India ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.57 and a fifty-two week high of $38.21. The stock has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.37 and its 200 day moving average is $53.68.

iShares MSCI India ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.