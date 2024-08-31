MBA Advisors LLC Trims Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

MBA Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 442 shares during the quarter. MBA Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 528.6% during the fourth quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

JNJ stock traded up $1.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $165.86. The company had a trading volume of 7,971,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,271,470. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $143.13 and a 52 week high of $165.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $155.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.45. The stock has a market cap of $399.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.52.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.11. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 46.34%. The firm had revenue of $22.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.92%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $161.00 to $171.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Daiwa America lowered Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.21.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

