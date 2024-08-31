McCollum Christoferson Group LLC Has $6.38 Million Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

McCollum Christoferson Group LLC cut its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 4.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,457 shares during the quarter. American Tower comprises 1.9% of McCollum Christoferson Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $6,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new position in American Tower during the second quarter worth $25,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Tower alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Sanjay Goel sold 3,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total value of $702,061.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,692,828.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Sanjay Goel sold 3,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total value of $702,061.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,692,828.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Steven O. Vondran sold 21,537 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $4,953,510.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,223,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,227 shares of company stock worth $8,497,458. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AMT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of American Tower from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. StockNews.com upgraded American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on American Tower from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on American Tower in a report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $246.00 price target (up from $225.00) on shares of American Tower in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.14.

Get Our Latest Research Report on American Tower

American Tower Trading Up 0.2 %

American Tower stock traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $224.06. 1,796,764 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,323,528. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.63 billion, a PE ratio of 50.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $212.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $197.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $154.58 and a 52 week high of $236.13.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.52). American Tower had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 21.95%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.