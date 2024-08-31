McCollum Christoferson Group LLC Invests $312,000 in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

McCollum Christoferson Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOX. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $134,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 59,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,163,000 after acquiring an additional 13,377 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 259,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,808,000 after acquiring an additional 6,895 shares during the last quarter. Penobscot Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Penobscot Wealth Management now owns 10,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Communication Services ETF alerts:

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of VOX stock traded up $1.02 on Friday, reaching $139.16. The company had a trading volume of 58,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,808. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $137.39 and a 200-day moving average of $133.26. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 12 month low of $100.32 and a 12 month high of $142.20.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Profile

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.