McCollum Christoferson Group LLC Purchases 1,325 Shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

McCollum Christoferson Group LLC grew its position in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,951 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $4,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Franco-Nevada during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FNV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note on Friday, August 16th. TD Securities raised shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Franco-Nevada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.75.

Franco-Nevada Stock Performance

NYSE FNV traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $122.15. 307,637 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 651,777. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.06, a PEG ratio of 21.14 and a beta of 0.74. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 12-month low of $102.29 and a 12-month high of $146.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $123.26 and a 200-day moving average of $119.84.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $260.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.44 million. Franco-Nevada had a negative net margin of 39.88% and a positive return on equity of 10.81%. Franco-Nevada’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

Franco-Nevada Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is presently -57.83%.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

