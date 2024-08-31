McCollum Christoferson Group LLC Sells 1,100 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

McCollum Christoferson Group LLC lessened its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Clorox by 308.5% in the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. First Foundation Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Stock Performance

Clorox stock traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $158.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,252,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,255,593. The firm has a market cap of $19.66 billion, a PE ratio of 82.03, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The Clorox Company has a one year low of $114.68 and a one year high of $159.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $140.25 and a 200 day moving average of $142.55.

Clorox Increases Dividend

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.28. Clorox had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 382.58%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This is a positive change from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 252.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on CLX shares. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Clorox from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Argus upgraded shares of Clorox to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Clorox from $150.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Clorox from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Clorox from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Clorox currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.19.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

