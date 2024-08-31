McCollum Christoferson Group LLC Sells 1,265 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

McCollum Christoferson Group LLC lowered its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,265 shares during the quarter. Broadridge Financial Solutions makes up 2.3% of McCollum Christoferson Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $7,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BR. New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $1,465,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 642.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 81,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,707,000 after purchasing an additional 70,263 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 186,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,361,000 after purchasing an additional 14,147 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $227,750,000. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 108.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 83,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,192,000 after purchasing an additional 43,710 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In other news, Director Leslie A. Brun sold 5,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.05, for a total transaction of $1,205,476.95. Following the sale, the director now owns 77,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,240,645.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, Director Leslie A. Brun sold 5,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.05, for a total value of $1,205,476.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,240,645.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 162 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $34,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 67,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,126,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,387 shares of company stock worth $20,503,110 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BR shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $239.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $224.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.33.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Up 0.4 %

BR stock traded up $0.76 on Friday, reaching $212.86. 646,289 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 524,659. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $202.17. The company has a market cap of $25.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.32 and a beta of 1.04. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $166.73 and a one year high of $223.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 40.88%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.21 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. This is an increase from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.07%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

