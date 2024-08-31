McCollum Christoferson Group LLC Sells 1,956 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

McCollum Christoferson Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,956 shares during the quarter. Church & Dwight accounts for 2.6% of McCollum Christoferson Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $8,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Texas Yale Capital Corp. raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 2,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Church & Dwight by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Church & Dwight by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 35,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,689,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CHD shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $101.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Argus lifted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Church & Dwight from $114.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $107.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.58.

Church & Dwight Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE CHD traded up $1.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $101.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,437,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,349,846. The company has a market capitalization of $24.91 billion, a PE ratio of 32.34, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $102.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.25 and a 12 month high of $110.31.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.2838 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is currently 35.87%.

Insider Transactions at Church & Dwight

In related news, EVP Barry A. Bruno sold 59,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.37, for a total value of $5,895,423.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $429,179.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De sold 54,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $5,847,978.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,104,775. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Barry A. Bruno sold 59,328 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.37, for a total value of $5,895,423.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $429,179.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 220,722 shares of company stock worth $23,139,816. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

(Free Report)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

