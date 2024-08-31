McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Bought by Farther Finance Advisors LLC

Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 30.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,186 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,567 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MCD. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,049,310 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $20,473,811,000 after buying an additional 599,745 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,684,899,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,347,048 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,178,474,000 after purchasing an additional 987,099 shares during the period. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 141,160.9% during the fourth quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 5,613,710 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,664,521,000 after purchasing an additional 5,609,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in McDonald’s by 66.9% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,471,007 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,542,550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193,769 shares during the period. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $285,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,842,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $285,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,681 shares in the company, valued at $3,557,060. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $285,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,780 shares in the company, valued at $3,842,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,793 shares of company stock worth $1,260,106. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MCD stock traded up $0.80 on Friday, reaching $288.66. 2,528,549 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,519,216. The company has a market capitalization of $208.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $265.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $271.00. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $243.53 and a twelve month high of $302.39.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The fast-food giant reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.10). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 178.92% and a net margin of 32.25%. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 56.71%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MCD. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $357.00 to $342.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. TD Cowen cut McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $285.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Citigroup cut their price objective on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $303.71.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

