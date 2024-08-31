McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Stake Boosted by Sabal Trust CO

Sabal Trust CO increased its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 427 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the quarter. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in McKesson were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in McKesson by 1.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,362,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,342,190,000 after buying an additional 46,659 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in McKesson in the fourth quarter worth $1,024,140,000. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in McKesson by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,997,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,017,000 after buying an additional 62,242 shares during the period. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in McKesson in the first quarter worth $669,326,000. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in McKesson by 4.1% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,183,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,763,000 after buying an additional 47,140 shares during the period. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at McKesson

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.03, for a total transaction of $2,349,490.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,546,684.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other McKesson news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $585.53, for a total transaction of $351,318.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,183,941.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.03, for a total value of $2,349,490.59. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 82,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,546,684.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,342 shares of company stock worth $7,319,742 in the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McKesson Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:MCK traded up $5.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $561.08. 954,189 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 740,009. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $404.72 and a 1-year high of $637.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.90 billion, a PE ratio of 25.07, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $580.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $555.96.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $7.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.21 by $0.67. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 245.88% and a net margin of 0.97%. The business had revenue of $79.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.27 EPS. McKesson’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 31.68 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 2nd will be given a $0.71 dividend. This is a positive change from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Cowen increased their target price on McKesson from $563.00 to $652.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on McKesson from $502.00 to $551.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Bank of America raised their price target on McKesson from $590.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on McKesson from $660.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on McKesson from $694.00 to $671.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $620.29.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

