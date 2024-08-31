MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

MediciNova Price Performance

NASDAQ MNOV opened at $1.50 on Tuesday. MediciNova has a 1 year low of $1.12 and a 1 year high of $2.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.57 million, a PE ratio of -8.82 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.36.

About MediciNova

MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. It is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological and other disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction, as well as prevention of acute respiratory distress syndrome, and long COVID.

