MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
MediciNova Price Performance
NASDAQ MNOV opened at $1.50 on Tuesday. MediciNova has a 1 year low of $1.12 and a 1 year high of $2.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.57 million, a PE ratio of -8.82 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.36.
About MediciNova
