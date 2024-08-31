Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Stock Holdings Increased by MBA Advisors LLC

MBA Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,572 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. MBA Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth $1,229,726,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 54.5% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 9,409,680 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $775,169,000 after buying an additional 3,320,800 shares in the last quarter. M&G Plc bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth $259,160,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 30,884,412 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,691,577,000 after buying an additional 2,044,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,500,562 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $617,896,000 after buying an additional 1,769,985 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of MDT stock traded up $0.39 on Friday, reaching $88.58. 7,940,126 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,288,698. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $68.84 and a 12-month high of $90.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company has a market capitalization of $113.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $81.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.41.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 11.36%. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 101.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on MDT. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Medtronic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Daiwa America raised Medtronic to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Medtronic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.92.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 19,113 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total transaction of $1,601,096.01. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 143,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,008,261.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Medtronic



Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.



