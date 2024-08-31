MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp reduced its position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,217 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $37,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos increased its position in MercadoLibre by 4.4% during the second quarter. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos now owns 18,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,995,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 9.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,021,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the second quarter valued at about $3,290,000. TFB Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the second quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 20.4% during the second quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MercadoLibre Stock Performance

MELI traded up $45.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $2,061.66. The stock had a trading volume of 384,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,923. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.27. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,141.04 and a twelve month high of $2,064.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.24, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,777.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,651.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $10.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.53 by $1.95. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 45.61%. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 33.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MELI shares. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $1,400.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Monday, May 20th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,300.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MercadoLibre currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,067.92.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

