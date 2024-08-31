Metahero Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $696,103.98 (HERO)

Metahero (HERO) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 31st. Metahero has a market capitalization of $19.25 million and $696,103.98 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Metahero has traded down 8.6% against the US dollar. One Metahero token can currently be purchased for about $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001454 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002123 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00004711 BTC.

Metahero Token Profile

Metahero (HERO) is a token. Its launch date was July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,166,213,223 tokens. The Reddit community for Metahero is https://reddit.com/r/metahero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Metahero is metahero.io. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Metahero Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.”

