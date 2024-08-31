MetisDAO (METIS) Trading Down 23.8% This Week

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. MetisDAO has a market cap of $188.04 million and $3.38 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded down 23.8% against the dollar. One MetisDAO token can now be bought for about $31.57 or 0.00053482 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00009141 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,038.85 or 1.00019771 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00007999 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.48 or 0.00012674 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00007740 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000875 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000038 BTC.

About MetisDAO

MetisDAO (METIS) is a token. It launched on May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,956,334 tokens. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisl2. The official website for MetisDAO is www.metis.io. The official message board for MetisDAO is metisdao.medium.com.

Buying and Selling MetisDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Metis (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Metis has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 5,956,334.342 in circulation. The last known price of Metis is 32.17332243 USD and is down -1.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 264 active market(s) with $5,034,595.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetisDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MetisDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

