Mezzasalma Advisors LLC Purchases 18,734 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Mezzasalma Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 103.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,765 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,734 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up 1.5% of Mezzasalma Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ VONG traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $94.08. The company had a trading volume of 440,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 833,485. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.99. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $65.85 and a 52 week high of $98.46.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.141 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

