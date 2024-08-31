Mezzasalma Advisors LLC Purchases 4,124 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Mezzasalma Advisors LLC raised its position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 20.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,360 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,124 shares during the period. Arista Networks accounts for about 3.7% of Mezzasalma Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $8,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,606 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 94,442 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,276,000 after acquiring an additional 5,350 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,860 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 44,786 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,548,000 after acquiring an additional 4,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 234.1% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 14,877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,504,000 after buying an additional 10,424 shares during the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 1,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.55, for a total transaction of $556,483.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 186,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,226,030. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Arista Networks news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 1,592 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.55, for a total transaction of $556,483.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 186,600 shares in the company, valued at $65,226,030. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.00, for a total transaction of $8,925,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,595,800 shares in the company, valued at $569,700,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 128,296 shares of company stock valued at $44,532,174. 3.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ANET traded up $6.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $353.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,548,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,371,974. The firm has a market cap of $110.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.22, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $343.73 and a 200-day moving average of $307.90. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $168.25 and a 12 month high of $376.50.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.38. Arista Networks had a net margin of 39.01% and a return on equity of 30.50%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ANET shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $353.38.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

