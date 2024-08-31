Mezzasalma Advisors LLC Sells 2,731 Shares of HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI)

Mezzasalma Advisors LLC reduced its position in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Free Report) by 52.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,435 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,731 shares during the quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC’s holdings in HEICO were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in HEICO during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Vantage Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in HEICO in the second quarter worth $26,993,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its stake in shares of HEICO by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 21,540 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,817,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of HEICO by 49.5% during the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 8,163 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after buying an additional 2,704 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in HEICO by 14.7% in the second quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 27.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Eric A. Mendelson sold 8,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.54, for a total value of $1,600,306.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 222,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,152,276.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Eric A. Mendelson sold 8,864 shares of HEICO stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.54, for a total transaction of $1,600,306.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 222,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,152,276.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric A. Mendelson sold 53,510 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.02, for a total value of $9,739,890.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 168,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,741,539.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 85,206 shares of company stock worth $15,571,927. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HEI has been the subject of several research reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of HEICO in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on HEICO from $250.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on HEICO from $209.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on HEICO from $243.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on HEICO from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.67.

HEICO Stock Performance

HEICO stock traded up $1.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $256.56. The stock had a trading volume of 705,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,049. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. HEICO Co. has a 52-week low of $155.42 and a 52-week high of $259.04. The company has a market capitalization of $35.53 billion, a PE ratio of 80.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $233.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.84.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $992.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.34 million. HEICO had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 12.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that HEICO Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

HEICO Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This is a boost from HEICO’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.07. HEICO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.92%.

HEICO Company Profile

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. Its Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

See Also

