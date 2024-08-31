Mezzasalma Advisors LLC Sells 33 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Mezzasalma Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 33 shares during the period. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals makes up 1.1% of Mezzasalma Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GGM Financials LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $277,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 39.0% in the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 13,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,541,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on REGN. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,030.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Guggenheim raised their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,180.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,200.00 price target (up from $1,135.00) on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $925.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,108.45.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of REGN stock traded up $5.76 on Friday, hitting $1,184.69. 405,354 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 467,334. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.44 and a quick ratio of 4.62. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $769.19 and a 12 month high of $1,211.20. The stock has a market cap of $130.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,100.29 and a 200 day moving average of $1,010.55.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.93 by $2.63. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 32.04% and a return on equity of 16.80%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $8.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.8 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,011.00, for a total transaction of $836,097.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,382 shares in the company, valued at $1,397,202. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Jason Pitofsky sold 487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,070.00, for a total value of $521,090.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,498,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 827 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,011.00, for a total transaction of $836,097.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,397,202. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,239 shares of company stock worth $23,933,880 over the last quarter. 7.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

