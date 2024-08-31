Michael M. Rowe Acquires 27,071 Shares of Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) Stock

Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN – Get Free Report) CEO Michael M. Rowe bought 27,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.52 per share, for a total transaction of $14,076.92. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 109,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,198.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Eyenovia Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of Eyenovia stock opened at $0.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.63 million, a PE ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.77. Eyenovia, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.37 and a 52 week high of $2.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Get Eyenovia alerts:

Institutional Trading of Eyenovia

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Armistice Capital LLC increased its stake in Eyenovia by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 4,378,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290,979 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Eyenovia by 1,444.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 219,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 205,390 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new stake in shares of Eyenovia during the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Leo Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eyenovia in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eyenovia by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,790,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,765,000 after acquiring an additional 360,924 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Eyenovia in a report on Tuesday, August 13th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Eyenovia

Eyenovia Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Eyenovia, Inc, an ophthalmic technology company, engages in the development of therapeutics based on its proprietary microdose array print platform technology. The company's product candidates include MicroPine, which is in Phase III clinical development program with indications for pediatric myopia progression (near-sightedness); MicroLine, which is in Phase III clinical development program with indications for the improvement in near vision in people with presbyopia; and Mydcombi, which is in Phase III clinical development program with indications for pharmaceutical mydriasis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eyenovia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eyenovia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.