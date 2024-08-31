Michael Nikzad Sells 27,112 Shares of CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) Stock

CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI – Get Free Report) Director Michael Nikzad sold 27,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.21, for a total value of $32,805.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 159,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,458.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Michael Nikzad also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 22nd, Michael Nikzad sold 32,226 shares of CuriosityStream stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.20, for a total transaction of $38,671.20.

On Monday, August 19th, Michael Nikzad sold 58,896 shares of CuriosityStream stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.12, for a total transaction of $65,963.52.

On Friday, August 16th, Michael Nikzad sold 17,889 shares of CuriosityStream stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.16, for a total transaction of $20,751.24.

On Tuesday, June 4th, Michael Nikzad sold 100 shares of CuriosityStream stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.06, for a total transaction of $106.00.

On Thursday, May 30th, Michael Nikzad sold 1,586 shares of CuriosityStream stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.06, for a total value of $1,681.16.

CuriosityStream Stock Performance

Shares of CURI stock opened at $1.54 on Friday. CuriosityStream Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.45 and a fifty-two week high of $1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.01.

CuriosityStream Announces Dividend

CuriosityStream ( NASDAQ:CURI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. CuriosityStream had a negative net margin of 69.87% and a negative return on equity of 27.47%. The company had revenue of $12.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.30 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CuriosityStream Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. CuriosityStream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -11.49%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CuriosityStream

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in CuriosityStream by 782.8% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 151,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 134,132 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of CuriosityStream by 6,399.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 72,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 71,353 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Oldfield Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream during the second quarter worth about $417,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CuriosityStream by 28.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 402,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 90,126 shares during the period. 6.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $1.35 target price on shares of CuriosityStream in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th.

About CuriosityStream

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual content streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video and audio programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through direct subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms accessible by internet connected devices, or indirectly via distribution partners who deliver CuriosityStream content via distributor's platform or system, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, talks and courses, and partner bulk sales.

