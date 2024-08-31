Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Sold by Picton Mahoney Asset Management

Picton Mahoney Asset Management cut its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 28.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,397 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 53,019 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $17,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $230,000. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Micron Technology by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,299 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,082,374 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $92,370,000 after acquiring an additional 139,726 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 80,874 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,902,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Shares of MU traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $96.24. 18,819,367 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,341,953. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $113.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.25. The stock has a market cap of $106.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.77 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 3.41. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.83 and a 1 year high of $157.54.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.67 billion. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 7.20% and a negative return on equity of 4.01%. The company’s revenue was up 81.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.57) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th were issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 8th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is -32.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MU. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Raymond James raised their price target on Micron Technology from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $150.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.12.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total transaction of $664,355.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 142,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,335,731.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.14, for a total transaction of $882,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 719,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,700,840.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total value of $664,355.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 142,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,335,731.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 53,174 shares of company stock worth $7,710,093. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

