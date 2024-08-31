Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBIP) Shares Up 0.9%

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBIP – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $25.35 and last traded at $25.31. Approximately 5,161 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 4,530 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.08.

Midland States Bancorp Trading Down 1.1 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.98.

Midland States Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.4844 dividend. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th.

Midland States Bancorp Company Profile

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, and Other segments. The company provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and businesses, including commercial loans to finance agricultural equipment and production; and commercial real estate loans for owner occupied offices, warehouses and production facilities, office buildings, hotels, mixed-use residential and commercial facilities, retail centers, multifamily properties, and assisted living facilities.

