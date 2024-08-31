Millington Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 64 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Millington Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,497 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 64 shares during the quarter. Quanta Services comprises about 1.5% of Millington Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Millington Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $2,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in Quanta Services during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Quanta Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in Quanta Services during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the first quarter worth $26,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Quanta Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Quanta Services news, insider Karl W. Studer sold 23,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.51, for a total transaction of $6,318,302.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,875,791.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 130,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.21, for a total value of $34,087,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 593,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,595,938.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Karl W. Studer sold 23,357 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.51, for a total value of $6,318,302.07. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,631 shares in the company, valued at $2,875,791.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 202,357 shares of company stock valued at $53,115,572 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on PWR shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $287.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Quanta Services from $255.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Argus lifted their price target on Quanta Services from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.09.

Shares of PWR stock traded up $4.08 on Friday, hitting $275.13. 663,908 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 933,677. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.32 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $260.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $257.23. Quanta Services, Inc. has a one year low of $153.74 and a one year high of $286.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.15. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 3.59%. The firm had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.98%.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

