MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO) Plans Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.27

MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO – Get Free Report) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Friday, August 30th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.274 per share on Friday, September 27th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.

MINISO Group has a payout ratio of 28.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect MINISO Group to earn $1.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.41 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.8%.

Shares of MNSO opened at $16.42 on Friday. MINISO Group has a 12-month low of $14.28 and a 12-month high of $29.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

MINISO Group ( NYSE:MNSO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 30th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. MINISO Group had a return on equity of 26.19% and a net margin of 16.23%. The company had revenue of $555.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.54 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that MINISO Group will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products and pop toy products in China, Asia, the United States, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names; and blind boxes, toy bricks, model figures, model kits, collectible dolls, Ichiban Kuji, sculptures, and other popular toys under the TOP TOY brand.

