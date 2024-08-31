Mirasol Resources (CVE:MRZ) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.41

Mirasol Resources Ltd. (CVE:MRZ – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.41 and traded as high as C$0.44. Mirasol Resources shares last traded at C$0.44, with a volume of 9,400 shares traded.
The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.49. The company has a market cap of C$33.81 million, a P/E ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 4.20 and a quick ratio of 8.86.
Mirasol Resources (CVE:MRZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 28th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter.
Mirasol Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties primarily in Chile and Argentina. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its flagship projects include the Sobek Cu project, which covers an area of 11,100 hectares located in northern Chile; and the Inca Gold that covers an area of 16,300 hectares located on the Paleocene belt of Chile.
