MOBOX (MBOX) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $29.31 Million

MOBOX (MBOX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 31st. MOBOX has a total market capitalization of $63.60 million and approximately $29.31 million worth of MOBOX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, MOBOX has traded down 3.4% against the dollar. One MOBOX token can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000274 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000085 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000183 BTC.

MOBOX Profile

MOBOX’s genesis date was April 2nd, 2021. MOBOX’s total supply is 549,770,021 tokens and its circulating supply is 392,050,755 tokens. MOBOX’s official website is www.mobox.io/#. The official message board for MOBOX is www.mobox.io/community/article/list/announcement. The Reddit community for MOBOX is https://reddit.com/r/mobox. MOBOX’s official Twitter account is @mobox_official.

MOBOX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MOBOX (MBOX) is the token for the MOBOX platform, which blends gaming with decentralized finance. Although the specific individual creators aren’t universally renowned, their combined expertise covers both gaming and crypto. The $MBOX token plays a central role in the ecosystem: it’s used for in-game activities, staking to earn rewards, participating in governance, and facilitating NFT transactions. Before engaging, thorough research on the asset and platform is advised.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MOBOX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MOBOX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MOBOX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

