Modera Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 61.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,033 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,040 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $5,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 186.7% in the 1st quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 86 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 2,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 100 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CRM. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $234.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.00.

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.97, for a total transaction of $1,104,474.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 117,581 shares in the company, valued at $30,920,275.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.97, for a total value of $1,104,474.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 117,581 shares in the company, valued at $30,920,275.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Miguel Milano sold 2,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.95, for a total transaction of $771,495.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $977,122.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,964 shares of company stock worth $27,956,647 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded down $4.11 on Friday, hitting $252.90. 10,391,372 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,635,113. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $193.68 and a 1-year high of $318.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $254.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $271.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.29.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $9.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.22 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.78%.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

