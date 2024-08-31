Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Lifted to “Hold” at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $82.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on MRNA. William Blair restated a market perform rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Thursday, June 27th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Moderna from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Moderna from a sell rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Moderna from $204.00 to $178.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an in-line rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Moderna has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $123.79.

Get Moderna alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Moderna

Moderna Stock Performance

Shares of MRNA opened at $77.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $104.62 and a 200-day moving average of $112.80. Moderna has a one year low of $62.55 and a one year high of $170.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 3.91. The company has a market cap of $29.66 billion, a PE ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 1.67.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($3.33) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.47) by $0.14. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 21.35% and a negative net margin of 116.18%. The firm had revenue of $241.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($3.62) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Moderna will post -7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.25, for a total value of $2,268,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,946,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,473,313.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Moderna news, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 5,178 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.09, for a total transaction of $766,810.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,947 shares in the company, valued at $2,361,591.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.25, for a total transaction of $2,268,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,946,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $294,473,313.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 330,736 shares of company stock valued at $46,330,112 in the last three months. Company insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Moderna in the second quarter worth $26,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV bought a new position in Moderna in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Moderna by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Moderna during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna in the second quarter worth about $33,000. 75.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Moderna

(Get Free Report)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.