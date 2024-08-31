MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MGYOY) Short Interest Update

MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MGYOY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,500 shares, a decrease of 17.9% from the July 31st total of 65,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 55,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.
MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság Stock Performance
OTCMKTS MGYOY opened at $3.82 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.09. MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság has a one year low of $3.53 and a one year high of $4.67.
MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- Birkenstock’s Sudden Slide—Why It Might Be Your Next Big Win
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Why Dell Can Continue Winning in AI and Beyond
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- Veeva’s Stock Jumps on Stellar Q2 Results—Don’t Miss Out
Receive News & Ratings for MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.