MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MGYOY) Short Interest Update

MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MGYOY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,500 shares, a decrease of 17.9% from the July 31st total of 65,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 55,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság Stock Performance

OTCMKTS MGYOY opened at $3.82 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.09. MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság has a one year low of $3.53 and a one year high of $4.67.

MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság Company Profile

MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated oil and gas company in Hungary and internationally. The also company engages in oil and gas exploration, and production of assets and related activities; and provides range of refined products including gasoline, diesel, heating oil, aviation fuel, lubricants, bitumen, Sulphur and liquefied petroleum gas which are marketed to household, industrial, and transport use.

