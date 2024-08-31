Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Sila Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:SILA)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sila Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:SILA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 28,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,000.
Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Financial Private Client LLC purchased a new position in Sila Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $26,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in Sila Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $30,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Sila Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Sila Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in Sila Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $47,000.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Sila Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company.
Sila Realty Trust Stock Performance
SILA stock opened at $23.61 on Friday. Sila Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.45 and a 52-week high of $26.05.
Sila Realty Trust Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.1333 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th.
Sila Realty Trust Profile
Sila Realty Trust, Inc, headquartered in Tampa, Florida, is a net lease real estate investment trust with a strategic focus on investing in the large, growing, and resilient healthcare sector. The Company invests in high quality healthcare facilities along the continuum of care, which, we believe, generate predictable, durable, and growing income streams.
