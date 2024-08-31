Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 708 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $1,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 4th quarter worth approximately $795,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Sykon Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 10.2% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 3,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 219,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,871,000 after purchasing an additional 25,159 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index alerts:

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Price Performance

FDL stock opened at $41.62 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.73. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 1 year low of $31.47 and a 1 year high of $41.64.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Company Profile

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.