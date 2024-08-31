Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Buys 1,325 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,567 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in AstraZeneca during the second quarter worth $35,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 468.4% in the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 1,614.8% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. 20.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AZN has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of AstraZeneca to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Barclays raised shares of AstraZeneca to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Argus increased their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.75.

AstraZeneca Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ AZN opened at $87.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $271.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.95, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12 month low of $60.47 and a 12 month high of $87.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.81.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 29.34%. The firm had revenue of $12.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AstraZeneca Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is 48.04%.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

(Free Report)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

Read More

