Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Buys 78 Shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,096 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cencora were worth $923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cencora in the second quarter worth $655,000. TD Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Cencora in the first quarter worth about $95,313,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cencora during the first quarter worth about $3,579,000. Cairn Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cencora during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,294,000. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cencora in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $836,000. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cencora Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Cencora stock opened at $239.57 on Friday. Cencora, Inc. has a 12-month low of $171.65 and a 12-month high of $247.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $231.85 and its 200-day moving average is $232.93. The stock has a market cap of $47.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.45.

Cencora Dividend Announcement

Cencora ( NYSE:COR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $74.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.32 billion. Cencora had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 266.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Cencora, Inc. will post 13.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Cencora’s payout ratio is 22.32%.

Insider Transactions at Cencora

In other Cencora news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.12, for a total value of $2,388,900.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,088 shares in the company, valued at $63,323,746.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 4,438,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.56, for a total transaction of $1,067,646,415.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,980,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,806,388,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.12, for a total transaction of $2,388,900.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,088 shares in the company, valued at $63,323,746.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,450,399 shares of company stock worth $1,070,392,799. 15.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cencora from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Cencora from $236.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Leerink Partners restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Cencora in a report on Thursday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Cencora from $280.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Cencora from $285.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.63.

Cencora Profile

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

