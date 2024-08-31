Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 152,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 12,000 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Pacific Biosciences of California worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 67.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,094,724 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,739,000 after buying an additional 442,250 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 100.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,167,708 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,379,000 after buying an additional 584,734 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. purchased a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California in the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 9,704,766 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $95,204,000 after buying an additional 2,770,901 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 330.4% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 88,834 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 68,195 shares during the period.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pacific Biosciences of California news, insider Oene Mark Van sold 38,011 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.66, for a total value of $63,098.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,630,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,707,152.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jeff Eidel sold 26,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.59, for a total transaction of $42,548.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 869,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,382,870.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Oene Mark Van sold 38,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.66, for a total transaction of $63,098.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,630,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,707,152.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PACB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.50.

Pacific Biosciences of California Stock Performance

Pacific Biosciences of California stock opened at $1.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $373.13 million, a PE ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 8.01 and a quick ratio of 7.14. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.16 and a 12 month high of $11.96.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $36.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.52 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 211.99% and a negative return on equity of 40.98%. Research analysts expect that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Pacific Biosciences of California Profile

(Free Report)

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing solution to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides sequencing systems; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) technology; long-red sequencing; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

Featured Articles

