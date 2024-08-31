Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,237 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at $605,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,416 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 629 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 516 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 83.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

NYSE NOC opened at $523.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.60, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $467.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $462.36. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12-month low of $414.56 and a 12-month high of $523.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.93 by $0.43. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 25.44% and a net margin of 5.61%. The firm had revenue of $10.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.34 earnings per share. Northrop Grumman’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 25.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $2.06 dividend. This represents a $8.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on NOC. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $440.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $477.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 21st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $565.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $523.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 1,390 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $695,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,317,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 1,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $695,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,317,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 1,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.56, for a total value of $663,330.84. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,755 shares in the company, valued at $3,225,917.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

