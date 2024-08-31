Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,553 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,715 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF were worth $678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGDV. Advance Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the second quarter worth $300,292,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,000,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,031,000 after acquiring an additional 519,112 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,331,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,932,000 after purchasing an additional 824,110 shares in the last quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 7.6% in the first quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 6,102,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,335,000 after buying an additional 431,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,550,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,160,000 after purchasing an additional 880,267 shares during the period.

Get Capital Group Dividend Value ETF alerts:

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:CGDV opened at $35.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 0.92. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a 12-month low of $25.47 and a 12-month high of $35.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.85.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Dividend Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.