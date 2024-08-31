Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 178 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 5,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 14,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 13,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,350,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period.

IWD opened at $188.31 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $143.34 and a fifty-two week high of $188.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $179.15 and a 200 day moving average of $175.84. The firm has a market cap of $58.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

