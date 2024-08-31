Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 479 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in MercadoLibre by 1,600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. 87.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MELI. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,800.00 price target on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Friday, May 3rd. BTIG Research increased their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,025.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $1,400.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Monday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,067.92.

Shares of MercadoLibre stock opened at $2,061.66 on Friday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,141.04 and a twelve month high of $2,064.76. The stock has a market cap of $104.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,768.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,648.77.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $10.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.53 by $1.95. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 45.61% and a net margin of 8.03%. The company’s revenue was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 33.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

