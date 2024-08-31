Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 321,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,787,000 after buying an additional 7,486 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Iron Mountain by 22.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 592,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,547,000 after acquiring an additional 110,551 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 940,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,787,000 after purchasing an additional 59,381 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 462,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,637,000 after purchasing an additional 27,551 shares during the period. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 7,892.6% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,538,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519,237 shares during the last quarter. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total value of $1,286,351.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at $23,956,519.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total value of $1,286,351.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,956,519.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Daniel Borges sold 3,095 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.83, for a total transaction of $268,738.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 99,634 shares of company stock worth $8,874,690. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on IRM. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Iron Mountain from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $82.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.83.

Shares of NYSE IRM opened at $113.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 171.62, a P/E/G ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.82. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $56.51 and a fifty-two week high of $114.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 674.63.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 595.44% and a net margin of 3.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.715 per share. This is a positive change from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 433.33%.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

