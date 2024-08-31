Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Sells 167 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 47,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,639,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 6,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 13,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 4,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

SCHD opened at $84.53 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.67 and a fifty-two week high of $84.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.47 and a 200 day moving average of $78.98. The firm has a market cap of $59.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

