Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Sells 270 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPLV. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,051,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. Choreo LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 14,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 60.7% in the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 3,206 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of SPLV opened at $71.10 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.29 and its 200 day moving average is $65.53. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $57.17 and a 12-month high of $71.19. The company has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.47.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.