Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Sells 854 Shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,373 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 854 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tri Pointe Homes were worth $945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 315,486 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,168,000 after buying an additional 38,711 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 26,763 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 2,683 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments lifted its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 41,976 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 8,313 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,013,767 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,887,000 after acquiring an additional 27,260 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Tri Pointe Homes alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on TPH. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI raised Tri Pointe Homes to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Tri Pointe Homes from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tri Pointe Homes has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

Tri Pointe Homes Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE:TPH opened at $44.44 on Friday. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.18 and a 1-year high of $47.78. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.16. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 14.03%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Glenn J. Keeler sold 24,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total transaction of $1,117,072.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 149,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,882,825.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tri Pointe Homes Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tri Pointe Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri Pointe Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.