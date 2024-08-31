Mony Group Plc (LON:MONY) Insider Buys £19,986.48 in Stock

Mony Group Plc (LON:MONY – Get Free Report) insider Rakesh Sharma purchased 9,253 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 216 ($2.85) per share, for a total transaction of £19,986.48 ($26,356.96).

Mony Group Stock Performance

Shares of LON:MONY opened at GBX 214.20 ($2.82) on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 223.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 227.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.05, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,530.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.68. Mony Group Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 205.60 ($2.71) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 288.80 ($3.81).

Mony Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of GBX 3.30 ($0.04) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. Mony Group’s payout ratio is presently 8,571.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mony Group in a research report on Thursday, July 25th.

Mony Group Company Profile

Mony Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison and lead generation services through its websites in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, Travel, and Cashback segments. It offers MoneySuperMarket, a price comparison site, which provides online and app-based tools to help people save money on their household bills; MoneySavingExpert, a consumer finance website; Quidco, a cashback site; TravelSupermarket for comparing prices on a range of holiday options, including package holidays and hotels, low-cost and charter airlines, and car hire providers; icelolly.com, a holiday comparison and deals site; and Decision Tech, a price comparison platform.

