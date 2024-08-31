Moonbeam One Day Volume Reaches $2.72 Million (GLMR)

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. Moonbeam has a total market capitalization of $143.47 million and approximately $2.72 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded down 17.2% against the dollar. One Moonbeam coin can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000272 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Moonbeam alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.69 or 0.00038547 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00006852 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.50 or 0.00012739 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00007704 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00001967 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00004335 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Moonbeam Profile

Moonbeam (CRYPTO:GLMR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,134,656,971 coins and its circulating supply is 895,833,929 coins. Moonbeam’s official website is moonbeam.network. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonbeam’s official message board is medium.com/moonbeam-network.

Moonbeam Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonbeam should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Moonbeam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Moonbeam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Moonbeam and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.