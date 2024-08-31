Morgan Stanley Lowers Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) to Equal Weight

Morgan Stanley cut shares of Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has $155.00 price objective on the apparel retailer’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $162.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $155.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the company from $167.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Argus downgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $155.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an outperform rating and set a $208.00 price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $178.43.

Shares of ANF stock opened at $147.52 on Tuesday. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 52-week low of $49.24 and a 52-week high of $196.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.16. The company has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 1.54.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The apparel retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.48. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 44.83%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $967.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Abercrombie & Fitch will post 9.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Kenneth B. Robinson sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.61, for a total value of $223,093.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,066.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Kenneth B. Robinson sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.61, for a total value of $223,093.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,009,066.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Nigel Travis sold 7,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.66, for a total value of $1,337,182.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,855 shares in the company, valued at $3,448,019.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Abercrombie & Fitch

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANF. Matrix Trust Co purchased a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 51.4% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 315 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 156.0% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 279 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Formulas increased its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 1,227.7% in the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 863 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the period.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister, and Gilly Hicks brands.

