Morningstar’s (MORN) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets restated their outperform rating on shares of Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a $352.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

Morningstar Price Performance

Morningstar stock opened at $313.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $307.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $300.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.41 billion, a PE ratio of 63.39 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Morningstar has a 12-month low of $219.45 and a 12-month high of $330.22.

Get Morningstar alerts:

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $571.90 million for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 22.34%.

Morningstar Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th were paid a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 12th. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.73%.

In related news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 5,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.27, for a total value of $1,781,709.48. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 10,551,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,284,364,782.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Morningstar news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 5,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.27, for a total transaction of $1,781,709.48. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 10,551,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,284,364,782.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William M. Lyons sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.07, for a total transaction of $216,802.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,795,671.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,749 shares of company stock valued at $17,595,365 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 39.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MORN. CWM LLC increased its position in Morningstar by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 324 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Morningstar during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Morningstar by 88.4% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in shares of Morningstar by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 32,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,338,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morningstar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

About Morningstar

(Get Free Report)

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Asia. Australia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Morningstar Data and Analytics; PitchBook; Morningstar Wealth; Morningstar Credit; and Morningstar Retirement.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.