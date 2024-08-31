Morningstar’s (MORN) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets restated their outperform rating on shares of Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a $352.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.
Morningstar stock opened at $313.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $307.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $300.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.41 billion, a PE ratio of 63.39 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Morningstar has a 12-month low of $219.45 and a 12-month high of $330.22.
Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $571.90 million for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 22.34%.
In related news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 5,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.27, for a total value of $1,781,709.48. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 10,551,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,284,364,782.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Morningstar news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 5,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.27, for a total transaction of $1,781,709.48. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 10,551,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,284,364,782.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William M. Lyons sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.07, for a total transaction of $216,802.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,795,671.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,749 shares of company stock valued at $17,595,365 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 39.90% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MORN. CWM LLC increased its position in Morningstar by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 324 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Morningstar during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Morningstar by 88.4% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in shares of Morningstar by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 32,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,338,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morningstar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.02% of the company’s stock.
Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Asia. Australia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Morningstar Data and Analytics; PitchBook; Morningstar Wealth; Morningstar Credit; and Morningstar Retirement.
