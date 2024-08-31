Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC Sells 1,188 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,188 shares during the quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 895.5% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 94.2% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,264.3% in the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IEI traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $118.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,144,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,555,646. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.73. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $111.45 and a 12-month high of $119.73.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.3154 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $3.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. This is an increase from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.30.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

