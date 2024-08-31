Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC Sells 709 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 709 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Columbus Macro LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 21,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. St. Louis Trust Co increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 25,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,017,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

VSS stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $123.07. 107,970 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 337,968. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $99.03 and a 52-week high of $123.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $119.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.41.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

